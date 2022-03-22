A Truckload of Love

God has directed me to go back to Ukraine. We’re working right now to make the final arrangements for the trip. I’ve been warned specifically that when we go into Ukraine we must leave our cell phones behind because they can be tracked by the Russians and used for targeting people who are trying to help. We can purchase 30,000 pounds of staple supplies for $100,000…two fifty-foot semi-trucks fully loaded…and that’s what we’re planning to do. I’m asking every Believer who reads this to do something to help. Every gift, whether large or small, can help make a difference for the suffering people of Ukraine.

